Brandon Flowers to announce retirement

Cornerback Brandon Flowers will announce his retirement Tuesday, according to Steve Wyche of the NFL Network.

Flowers visited the Cardinals two weeks ago, but Arizona signed Tramon Williams instead. He has also received interest from the Patriots and had contact with the Steelers early in free agency.

Flowers, 31, finished last season on injured reserve with the latest in a series of concussions, which led to concern about his future. The Chargers released Flowers in March, ending his three-year tenure with the team.

A second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2008, Flowers spent six seasons in Kansas City. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013 with a career-high 71 tackles, one interception and nine pass breakups.

He appeared in 119 games, with 117 starts, making 490 tackles, 21 interceptions and 111 pass breakups in nine NFL seasons.