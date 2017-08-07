Brock Osweiler: No gratification about starting this week

AP

The Browns announced that Brock Osweiler will start at quarterback against the Saints in the team’s preseason opener on Thursday in a move that will bump Osweiler up for more time with the first team than he’s been getting to this point in training camp.

It doesn’t end the competition with Cody Kessler and DeShone Kizer, however, and Osweiler said at a Monday press conference that he takes “no gratification” from the decision to start him as a result. Osweiler stressed that “a lot of work needs to be done” before the regular season and that nothing has changed in his mind outside of the group he’ll be working with.

“At the end of the day, we’re still going to run the same offense,” Osweiler said.

Osweiler did say that he is looking forward to building chemistry with the team’s offensive starters, a process that started after coach Hue Jackson informed him and the team’s other quarterbacks of his decision on Monday morning.