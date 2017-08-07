Brock Osweiler to start Browns preseason opener

AP

The Browns don’t have a clear leader in their quarterback competition, but they do have a starter for their first preseason game.

Browns coach Hue Jackson announced on Monday morning that Brock Osweiler will get first crack with the offense when the Browns host the Saints on Thursday night. In a statement about his decision, Jackson noted that putting Osweiler in the lineup will allow him his first significant reps with the first team this offseason.

‘At this stage in the evaluation process of our quarterbacks, we are going to have Brock start the preseason opener against the Saints on Thursday night,” Jackson said. “A lot goes into our evaluation but it’s always going to be about efficiently and effectively running the offense. You want your starter to be able to do that despite any circumstance. Brock hasn’t really gotten any first team reps and this will give him that chance. We look forward to seeing what he can do with this opportunity throughout the week and against the Saints.”

Cody Kessler, who was No. 1 in the pecking order in early training camp practices, will be the second quarterback with DeShone Kizer and Kevin Hogan lined up behind him. Jackson added that “everyone in that room still has the chance to earn more opportunities,” so it would seem a good week of work from Osweiler won’t do anything to settle the quarterback question in Cleveland just yet.