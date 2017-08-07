Broncos list Siemian and Lynch as co-starters at quarterback

AP

The Broncos, are, yet again, having a quarterback competition.

So, yet again, they’re not declaring a preference.

The first official (unofficial) depth chart released by the team (actually their PR staff) shows Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch as co-starters.

The two have rotated with the first and second offenses through camp, and coach Vance Joseph has said he’s going to do most of his evaluation during practices (when they’re going against one of the better defenses in the league).

One of them will have to start this week when they open the preseason against the Bears, which will be our first indication of a lean.

Ostensibly, Siemian provides the higher floor, while 2016 first-rounder Lynch offers a higher ceiling, but there has been no suggestion so far that Lynch is ready to overtake the incumbent.