Bucs linemen react to Greg Schiano saying his Ohio State line is better

Getty Images

Greg Schiano didn’t make that many friends in Tampa Bay, so it’s not altogether surprising he took a shot at his former team.

Now the defensive line coach at Ohio State, Schiano raised some eyebrows this weekend by telling the Big 10 Network the Buckeyes line was the “most talented group I’ve ever been around.”

When asked specifically if that included the professionals he coached in 2012 and 2013, he doubled down.

“It is. That’s not a joke,” Schiano said. “We had a great player in Tampa by the name of Gerald McCoy, a tremendous player, but that was one guy.”

Of course, there was also one other guy named Michael Bennett who turned out to be pretty good for the Seahawks, along with current Bucs Will Gholston and George Johnson.

“I’m guessing it was to make his defensive line more confident, but it surprised me that he said it,” Johnson said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. “But, coming from coach Schiano, it really didn’t surprise me.”

Johnson was cut during the 2012 season, but came back to the Buccaneers in 2015 after a stint in Detroit. And while he understood Schinao’s motivation, he certainly didn’t agree with his conclusion.

“The fact is, they’re still in college, trying to get to where we are,” Johnson said. “You can’t compare a college team to an NFL team. There’s so many differences in talent. It’s kind of hard to say that when we’ve got one guy in the Pro Bowl every year and another guy [Bennett] in the top 100.”

McCoy simply said: “Everybody’s entitled to their own opinion.”

And like some other things that every person has one of, this opinion from Schiano stinks. While many of his Buckeyes players will end up NFL players, all the Buccaneers he once coached had already hit that level.