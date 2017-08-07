Carlos Hyde holding onto his starting job in San Francisco

AP

Those rumblings about the decline of Carlos Hyde‘s career have not yet come to fruition.

The first unofficial depth chart of the Kyle Shanahan/John Lynch era in Santa Clara shows Hyde as the No. 1 tailback for the 49ers, ahead of veteran Tim Hightower and rookie Joe Williams.

Hyde is one of the only skill-position constants. The depth chart has three new quarterbacks (Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, C.J. Beathard), two new starting receivers (Pierre Garςon, Marquise Goodwin), and a new fullback (Kyle Juszczyk).

While plenty of focus will land on the offense, the defense is gradually rebuilding a potent front seven. Not long ago, the 49ers had strong units on both sides of the ball. They’ve got a long way to get to where they were, but they seem to be off to an intriguing start.