Chargers shuffle roster with three moves

The Chargers made some changes to the roster on the offensive side of the ball on Monday.

Tight end Asante Cleveland has been waived/injured and the team signed tight end Mike Estes and wide receiver Cameron Posey.

Cleveland is the only one of the three players with any regular season experience in the NFL. He played four games for the Chargers last year, four games with the Patriots in 2015 and six games with the 49ers in 2014. His one catch for one yard came while he was on the roster in New England.

Estes tried out for the Chargers at their rookie minicamp earlier this year after going undrafted out of Gardner-Webb. Posey, who caught 39 passes at Purdue last season, was waived by the Panthers last week.