Chiefs hoping to refine Tyreek Hill’s role in offense

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill surprised the Chiefs, and a lot of people, with everything he was able to do last year.

So this year, they’re going to ask him to do a little less.

Via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs are trying to streamline things a bit for Hill, making him more of a featured wideout and less of a return man. He’ll still handle punts, but they want to get him off of kick returns.

“I still feel like I’m a guy trying to make the team, just like any other guy,” Hill said. “I come out and give 100 percent every time I’m on the field. I come out and play like I’m on the edge of being cut, because you never know.”

That’s not going to happen, not after he scored 12 touchdowns last year (six receiving, three rushing, two punt returns, one kickoff return).

DeAnthony Thomas is expected to handle kickoffs this year, and coach Andy Reid acknowledged part of the reason was that it: “Takes a little bit off Tyreek’s plate.”

If that helps Hill eat a little more often in the passing game (he had 61 catches for 593 yards last year), it will help the Chiefs. After parting ways with Jeremy Maclin this offseason, they need someone to take on a larger role in the offense, and Hill’s showing signs of being able to take that on.