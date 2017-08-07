Colts sign Olympic sprinter Marvin Bracy

Getty Images

The Colts announced they signed free agent receiver Marvin Bracy, waiving receiver Harvey Binford with an injury designation to make room.

Bracy participated in the Carolina Panthers’ 2017 rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. The former Olympic sprinter participated with USA Track & Field the past five years.

Bracy qualified for the 2016 Summer Olympics in the 100-meter dash. From 2014-16, he won three consecutive U.S. National Championships in the 60-meter dash.



Bracy redshirted as a true freshman with the Florida State football team in 2012, while also running track for the Seminoles. He ranked No. 1 in the nation in the 60-meter dash most of the season after registering the fastest time in the NCAA. Bracy earned the No. 1 seed at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships.

Bracy left Florida State in 2013 to pursue a professional track career.



Binford signed with the Colts as a free agent on June 15. He previously spent time with the Packers, Cardinals and Philadelphia Soul of the Arena League. Binford attended Lindenwood University-Belleville in 2012-13, catching 43 passes for 978 yards and nine touchdowns.