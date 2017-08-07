Cooper Kupp debuts as a starter in Rams offense

Last year, the Rams’ first-round pick didn’t start for a while. This year, a third-rounder is on track to hit the ground sprinting.

The first unofficial depth chart of training camp shows receiver Cooper Kupp as a starter for the Rams. The rookie from Eastern Washington broke Jerry Rice’s FCS career receiver yardage record of 4,693, moving the bar to 4,764. Kupp fell two touchdowns short of the all-time FCS receiving touchdown record of 58, which isn’t held by Rice.

Newcomer Robert Woods and veteran Tavon Austin appear as the other two starters at the receiver position. Woods signed as a free agent from Buffalo, and Austin was a top-10 pick in 2013.

The ability of all three receivers to perform at a high level will hinge on the ability of quarterback Jared Goff to get them the ball.