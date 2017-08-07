Corey Davis listed as starter for Titans, despite being week-to-week with hamstring injury

The fifth overall pick in the draft is good enough to start out of the gates, even though he isn’t healthy enough to play.

Receiver Corey Davis, who is week-to-week with a hamstring injury, appears at the top of the Titans’ depth chart. Across from Davis is Rishard Matthews, and behind Davis is veteran Eric Decker.

Presumably, Decker will move to No. 1 until Davis can return to action after the injury that he suffered last Thursday.

Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official website points out that rookie Taywan Taylor has been getting reps in the slot with the first-team offense, but that he’s listed as a third-stringer behind Tre McBride. Buried on the depth chart is veteran Harry Douglas, which suggests that, by Labor Day, he won’t be a Titan.

The decision to put Davis in the starting lineup doesn’t amount to any type of first-round privilege. Tennessee’s other first-round selection, cornerback Adoree' Jackson, appears as a second-teamer in three spots: Cornerback, kick returner, and punt returner. For now, LeShaun Sims has earned the role of starter at corner, along with veteran free-agent arrival Logan Ryan.