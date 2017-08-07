Dalvin Cook is No. 1 tailback in Minnesota for now

Posted by Mike Florio on August 7, 2017, 4:13 PM EDT

Out goes Adrian, in comes Dalvin.

For the first time since future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson was a rookie in 2007, a rookie sits atop the depth chart at tailback in Minnesota. He is Florida State’s Dalvin Cook, a first-round prospect who slid to round two.

Behind Cook on the initial, unofficial list is Jerick McKinnon, followed by Bishop Sankey and Terrell Newby. It remains to be seen where Latavius Murray, freshly active from the Physically Unable to Perform list, will land on the depth chart.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, also on PUP, doesn’t appear on the depth chart, which has Sam Bradford starting, Case Keenum at No. 2, and Taylor Heinicke at No. 3.

Elsewhere on offense, 2016 first-rounder Laquon Treadwell falls right behind Adam Thielen at one spot, ahead of Michael Floyd. Much-hyped German import Moritz Böhringer is buried on the receiver hierarchy, suggesting he’ll be spending another year on the practice squad.

Rookie third-round center Pat Elflein sits at No. 2, behind Nick Easton.

On defense Emmanuel Lamur and Edmond Robinson appear as co-starters at weakside linebacker, with no surprises elsewhere.

5 responses to “Dalvin Cook is No. 1 tailback in Minnesota for now

  2. Depth charts mean nothing right now. We all knew Cook would be the starter soon, if not right away. Floyd will probably jump ahead of Treadwell soon after returning from suspension. Elflein will be the starting center before the season is over, and Ben Gedeon has a great chance of finishing the season as the starting weakside linebacker.

  3. The most exciting thing I’m hearing about Cook out of training camp is how good he’s looked with his pass blocking. I knew he could run but if he can adequately handle a pass blocking role, that will open up the offense a lot. Not like in recent years when the defense knew there was an 80% chance of a run if a certain player was in the game and an 80% chance of a pass if he wasn’t.

  5. He’s the number 1 tailback for now, and going forward. The only way Murray would beat him out is if Cook got hurt or made too many mental mistakes. Cook is too explosive for Murray to keep him on the bench when both are at full strength.

