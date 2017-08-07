Dalvin Cook is No. 1 tailback in Minnesota for now

Out goes Adrian, in comes Dalvin.

For the first time since future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson was a rookie in 2007, a rookie sits atop the depth chart at tailback in Minnesota. He is Florida State’s Dalvin Cook, a first-round prospect who slid to round two.

Behind Cook on the initial, unofficial list is Jerick McKinnon, followed by Bishop Sankey and Terrell Newby. It remains to be seen where Latavius Murray, freshly active from the Physically Unable to Perform list, will land on the depth chart.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, also on PUP, doesn’t appear on the depth chart, which has Sam Bradford starting, Case Keenum at No. 2, and Taylor Heinicke at No. 3.

Elsewhere on offense, 2016 first-rounder Laquon Treadwell falls right behind Adam Thielen at one spot, ahead of Michael Floyd. Much-hyped German import Moritz Böhringer is buried on the receiver hierarchy, suggesting he’ll be spending another year on the practice squad.

Rookie third-round center Pat Elflein sits at No. 2, behind Nick Easton.

On defense Emmanuel Lamur and Edmond Robinson appear as co-starters at weakside linebacker, with no surprises elsewhere.