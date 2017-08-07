DeShone Kizer on starting job: I’d love to be the guy

AP

DeShone Kizer, as a “competitor,” expressed disappointment he won’t start the Thursday night’s exhibition opener. At the same time, the rookie knows that Brock Osweiler‘s spot at the top of the Browns’ quarterback depth chart doesn’t mean the veteran has won the job.

“I’m a competitor,” Kizer said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “It’s my ultimate goal to be out there playing. We put in a lot of work to do what we do, and I’d love to be the guy who’s stepping out there as the starting guy, but until then, this is still part of the process. We’ve been able to obviously have a certain path they want me to take.

“Coach [Hue] Jackson’s been pushing me along that path and moving me at the pace that I think is acceptable at the time and hopefully one day I’ll be the guy to step out there on gameday as the first guy to take reps. But for now, it’s about just maximizing the opportunities that are given to me.”

It’s likely the exact reaction the Browns expected — and wanted — from Kizer after Jackson informed the quarterbacks Monday that Osweiler would play first followed by, in order, Cody Kessler, Kizer and Kevin Hogan.

Kizer, though, acknowledged still having an opportunity to seize the job, with Jackson having said the depth chart is subject to change. Thus, the quarterback debate will continue in Cleveland, just as it has since the Browns returned as an expansion team in 1999.

“This is the decision that was made today and tomorrow’s tomorrow and the next day’s the next day,” said Kizer, a second-round pick. “I think right now, this is just an opportunity for myself to once again see what Brock does in this No. 1 spot. He’s the guy in there with the most experience, so to have this learning opportunity for me is going to be very valuable for my career.”