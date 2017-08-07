Dolphins waive DE Arthur Miley

Getty Images

The Dolphins waived defensive end Arthur Miley to make room for Jay Cutler, the team announced Monday.

Miley, 24, signed with the Dolphins on Jan. 10. The Southern University product originally joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Panthers in 2015. The Panthers placed him on injured reserve with a knee injury at the start of his rookie season before reaching an injury settlement and waiving him.

He signed a futures contract with the Dolphins in January.

Miley was a four-year letterman and three-year starter at Southern, where he played in 47 career games with 36 starts.

Cutler, who came out of a brief retirement for a 12th NFL season, passed his physical and officially signed his contract.