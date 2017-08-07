Falcons aren’t cutting Jalen Collins, at least not yet

Getty Images

The Falcons aren’t going to have cornerback Jalen Collins on the field anytime soon.

But they’re not going to cut him anytime soon, either.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter 0f the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said the team is mulling the future of the suspended cornerback, but weren’t going to cut him “today or tomorrow.”

“The disappointment for having a second, repeat offense is stronger,” Quinn said on Monday. “This just came through yesterday. Some trust has been broken. We’ll take all the time that we need to make the best decision for the team.”

Collins earned a 10-game suspension for a second violation of the league’s PED policy. The 2015 second-rounder was suspended four games last year.

Collins talked to reporters briefly Monday, saying: “I know I let a lot of people down.”

When asked about the trust issue, he replied: “Just take care of things on my end and when I’m in the building give everything to the team. Try to be the best teammate and the best brother that I can be.”

He can still participate in the preseason, but will then be ineligible for the first 10 regular season games.

While there’s no particular hurry to make a move now, Quinn’s comments are hardly a vote of confidence for Collins. And while they invested a high pick on him, they’re also well-covered with starters Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford.