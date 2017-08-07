Frank Clark, Germain Ifedi still out of practice

AP

Last week, Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark punched Seahawks guard Germain Ifedi in the face during a training-camp practice. Neither guy has practiced since then.

On Tuesday, coach Pete Carroll said Ifedi should be back on Wednesday. For Clark (pictured), it may be a little longer.

“Frank should be back next week,” Carroll told reporters. “He missed a couple days here, coaches’ discretion. Other than that, he has a knee thing he is working on, and make sure he is OK. He should be back next Wednesday or Thursday. I don’t know what day it is, but, like Wednesday or Thursday, somewhere in there.”

It’s unclear whether it’s the knee injury that has kept Clark out of practice, or whether he’s being punished for his assault on Ifedi.

“This is the coach’s decision,” Carroll said.

Clark clearly crossed a line, and it’s important for Carroll to clamp down on that kind of conduct — especially with lingering suspicions that a divide exists between the team’s offense and defense.