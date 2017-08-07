Full practice for Germain Ifedi expected on Wednesday

AP

Seahawks tackle Germain Ifedi returned to the practice field on Monday for the first time since a fight with teammate Frank Clark last week ended with him on the receiving end of a punch.

Ifedi was not wearing his helmet at the time and was reportedly bloodied by the blow, which came after two other Seahawks touched off a fight during Thursday’s practice. Ifedi was held out of practice for a few days, but returned for a limited session on Monday.

Coach Pete Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of PFT, that Ifedi is expected to return for a full practice on Wednesday.

Carroll also said that Clark should be back on the field later this week. He has not practiced since the fight and Carroll said the reason was a coach’s decision, although Clark also has a “slight” knee issue.