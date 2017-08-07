Girlfriend says Jarvis Landry “would never, ever do anything to harm me”

Getty Images

The mother of Jarvis Landry‘s child released a statement Monday, saying she was unharmed during a “vocal disagreement” with the Dolphins star receiver.

Landry is under investigation for an alleged domestic battery incident at his Fort Lauderdale apartment in March. Police have not arrested Landry, and girlfriend Estrella Cerqueira is not cooperating with the investigation. But the Broward County State Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case to determine whether Landry will face formal charges.

Cerqueira said she was not the one who called police.

“When the police arrived they determined that there was no cause for any arrests nor was there any concern for my physical well being,” Cerqueira said in her statement, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “. . . I was not in any way physically harmed. Yes, we are going through a civil family court case and emotions are high, but I would like to make it very clear that Jarvis would never, ever do anything to harm me or anyone else. Jarvis and I are happily raising our beautiful daughter.”

Landry, 24, is the defendant in an open paternity court case that was filed in April by Cerqueira, according to court records, via Kelly.