How has Jay Cutler fared against the Patriots? Not too well

Posted by Mike Florio on August 7, 2017, 11:04 AM EDT

The Dolphins have set their sights on taking down the Patriots. Coach Adam Gase embraces the challenge, since it provides the ultimate measuring stick for any NFL team.

Gase’s team’s new quarterback has faced that ultimate measuring stick three prior times. And the stick routinely has been stuck in places where sticks don’t normally go.

In 2008, with starter Tom Brady injured and Matt Cassel under center, the Patriots blew out Jay Cutler’s Broncos, 41-7. Cutler completed 17 of 26 passes for 168 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.

Two years later, Cutler’s Bears fell to the Patriots by the score of 36-7. He completed 12 of 26 passes for 152 yards, no touchdowns, and two picks.

In 2014, the Patriots blew out Cutler again, winning 51-23 after leading 45-7. Cutler completed 20 of 30 passes for 277 yards and three scores, two of which came in garbage time.

And while I have no issue at all with Gase’s decision to opt for known entity over Colin Kaepernick, it’s worth noting that Kaepernick has performed fairly well against Bill Belichick’s defense.

On a Sunday night in 2012, Kaepernick led the 49ers to a 31-3 lead over the Patriots in Foxborough. The Patriots erased the deficit, but Kaepernick delivered the win with a 38-yard touchdown pass to Michael Crabtree, finishing the game with 25 passes, 14 completions, 221 yards, four touchdown passes, one interception, and a passer rating of 108.5.

Last year, during Kaepernick’s supposedly substandard season that rendered him unfit for NFL employment, he completed 16 of 30 passes for 206 yards, two touchdowns, no picks, and a 97.4 passer rating. Though the Patriots won 30-17, the 49ers trailed only 13-10 at the half.

Think about that one for a second. The 2-14 49ers gave the 14-2 Patriots a stiff challenge for 30 minutes. And Kaepernick was the quarterback.

Again, Cutler made more sense for the Dolphins. But Kaepernick’s performances against the Patriots makes the decision of the Jets to ignore him even more curious.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “How has Jay Cutler fared against the Patriots? Not too well

  3. What is with these teams? Doesn’t anyone have the cahones to take Kaepernick and accept the fact that our American society isn’t perfect and a guy who lends emphasis to these imperfections is black balled because team owners don’t like the way the message was delivered? The statistics are there. Kaepernick belongs in the NFL and if a team like Miami wants to save their season of promise, you should have taken this guy to give yourself a fighting chance. Cutler will get you nothing.

  4. The BIGGEST difference is Cutler is a NFL QB and Kap isnt… Let Kap continue is anti law enforcement gig and leave being a bad QB up to Cutler… NEXT STORY!!

  5. ….but I remember when A Great American Hero came into Foxboro I think it was 2012 and posted a 40burger on my Pats.

    #blackballed

  6. .
    The 49ers had the Patriots confused during the referenced first half. Kaepernick moved the ball well. New England needed to make half time adjustments and get some second half breaks to win that game.
    .

  8. While I am sure playing the Pats has some meaning for Gase’s decision, he might have been looking for a player that knows him better. Given the short amount of time to get this new QB up to speed, I think his decision makes sense.

  10. OMG, enough with Kaepernick, please. I am not the typical Kaep hater on this site. I am a California liberal, I don’t disagree with some of Kaep’s points, and I’m all for free speech and taking a stand.

    But if I was at work in a situation where thousands of our customers were on hand, and I used the occasion to express my views on social issues in a way that offended many of those customers, I would expect to be fired. And I would expect to have a hard time getting a job with other employers who were aware of my actions.

  12. Amazing how everyone is all over the poor guy. Kaepernick only had decent stats because of the team and coach around him. As soon the league had enough film on him that was it. What has he done since? Cutler had his best year as a pro under Gase before he left to become Miamis coach. Defense was so bad the last few years everything was dumped on Cutler to try and score points because the D could not stop anyone

Leave a Reply