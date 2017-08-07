How will the Dolphins do with Jay Cutler?

Getty Images

If he passes a physical and if nothing unforeseen occurs, quarterback Jay Cutler officially will become a Dolphin on Monday. And then the work will begin.

So what will that work lead to for the Dolphins? That’s Monday’s PFT Live question of the day.

The options are simple: They’ll be better than they would have been with Ryan Tannehil, they’ll be worse, or they’ll be the same.

Whatever happens, it’s been a stunning few days. And it underscores the reality that, no matter what we think about a given NFL season, injuries will happen — and they often will change everything.

