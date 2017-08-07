Jay Cutler: I’m a quarterback, I don’t have to be in great shape

Is new Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler in good enough shape to play after spending the last few months in retirement?

“The good thing is I play quarterback so I don’t have to be in that great cardiovascular shape,” Cutler said with a smile today.

Cutler said Dolphins coach Adam Gase called him last week, asked him if he was in good enough shape to play this season, and when Cutler said he was, they quickly agreed that they could make it work.

“I told him I was good to go. It was very short, very brief,” Cutler said.

Cutler said he’s just getting a feel for the Dolphins’ facility and wants to “figure out where the dinner room is.” He’s confident that within a month, he’ll have figured out enough to lead the Dolphins on the field at the start of the regular season.