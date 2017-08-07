Jets wideout Quincy Enunwa out for the season with neck injury

Getty Images

Even when the Jets aren’t trying to lose, they lose.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa is out for the season with a neck injury.

Enunwa was injured during the team’s scrimmage Saturday night, and had a previous neck problem during June practices.

The fourth-year wideout was clearly their top wide receiver, and makes their already significant offensive problems this year even worse. He caught 58 passes for 857 yards and four touchdowns last season, and was one of the few reasons for any degree of optimism there.

But it’s obviously a much larger concern for Enunwa himself, while the team is left to sort through the rubble they created.