John Fox rooting for Jay Cutler, wishes “it went a different way” in Chicago

While Jay Cutler was signing with the Dolphins on Monday, Mike Glennon, Mark Sanchez and Mitchell Trubisky continued their competition for his old job. Bears coach John Fox said he texted Cutler well wishes.

“I think it’s great,” Fox said, via Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly. “. . . I am happy for him. It’s another opportunity, and it’s all guys can ask for. We wish him nothing but the best.”

Cutler had one of his best seasons in 2015 while Adam Gase was his offensive coordinator in Chicago. It’s a reason the Dolphins wanted Cutler with starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill out indefinitely with a knee injury.

“There’ll be some carryover for sure,” Fox said. “He’s a sharp guy.”

In his two seasons playing for Fox, Cutler went 7-13 with 25 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. The Bears decided to move on in the offseason and signed Glennon and Sanchez and drafted Trubisky in the first round. Cutler briefly retired, taking a job as an analyst with Fox Sports before returning to the NFL on Monday.

“I was happy with [Cutler] both years,” Fox said. “I don’t think I would say I was happy with our seasons [6-10 and 3-13 records]. He was a smart, tough guy that worked hard. When we departed, we wish it went a different way. I am sure he feels the same way.”