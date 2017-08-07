Josh Doctson day-to-day with hamstring injury

AP

Wide receiver Josh Doctson left Sunday’s practice with a hamstring injury and the initial word is that he’s not expected to miss an extended period of time.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said on Monday that Doctson had an MRI that showed a “slight pull” of his hamstring. The coach called Doctson day-to-day when it came to a timeline to return.

After a rookie season that saw the 2016 first-round pick limited to two games because of an Achilles injury, another extended absence for Doctson would be a big blow as the team has bigger plans for him on offense after the departures of DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon.

Of course, the initial word on that Achilles injury wasn’t overly gloomy before it ultimately sank his season so it may take Doctson back at full speed before any lingering worries about his status will disappear. That’s not likely to happen before the team heads to Baltimore for Thursday’s preseason opener, which makes him equally unlikely to play in the game.