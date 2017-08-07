Josh Doctson leaves practice with hamstring injury

AP

Washington had been encouraged by the progress of the new-look receiving corps, in large part because Josh Doctson was actually on the field.

Until he wasn’t.

According to John Keim of ESPN.com, the second-year wideout left practice Sunday with a hamstring problem.

Doctson had looked promising in recent practices, leading coach Jay Gruden to rave about the possibilities of having bigger targets.

But Sunday night, he left the field during 7-on-7 drills, then was checked out by athletic trainers before limping to the locker room.

Last year’s first-round pick only played in two games as a rookie, as he struggled with Achilles problems, before enjoying a healthy offseason. If he’s well, he could team with Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder to give them an intriguing set of targets.