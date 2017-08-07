Kenyan Drake taking advantage of more reps during Jay Ajayi’s absence

Getty Images

The Dolphins list running back Kenyan Drake third on the depth chart, but with Jay Ajayi in concussion protocol, Drake took some first-team reps Monday. Drake caught some passes out of the backfield.

“Any chance I get to step out here and perform is an opportunity,” Drake said, via Ian Cohen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Jay Ajayi, who entered the NFL’s concussion protocol last week after sustaining a hit during training camp on July 31, hasn’t been able to practice since. Although he has done some light running, the starting back is not expected to play in the Dolphins’ preseason game this week.

The Dolphins list Damien Williams second on the depth chart, but Drake has seen more reps in Ajayi’s absence.

“Regardless of who’s in, who’s not, it’s an opportunity to get better,” Drake said. “So I take every rep as serious as possible.”

Drake, a third-round pick in 2016 out of Alabama, had a limited role on offense with the Dolphins last season. He had only 42 touches, rushing for 179 yards and gaining 46 on nine catches.

The Dolphins expect him to play a bigger role this season.

“I think Kenyan continues to push forward and get better,” offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said. “He has a chance to be a really, really good back in this league. He’s explosive.”