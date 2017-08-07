Marcus Mariota to play in preseason opener against Jets

Getty Images

Quarterback Marcus Mariota won’t be encased in bubble wrap when the preseason begins for the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

According to Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ team website, Mariota will play in the team’s preseason opener against the New York Jets.

“I don’t want to see what (Marcus) would do if I told him he couldn’t play,” head coach Mike Mularkey said with a smile. “I think it is important for him to get into a real game and a real rush where they can actually come close to you. Here they are instructed to stay away from him at all cost. … It will be good for him to get his feet wet a little bit.”

Mariota fractured his fibula in December. He was limited through the offseason with an eye toward being full speed for the start of training camp.

Mariota surged in his second season with the Titans, throwing for 3,426 yards with 26 touchdowns to just nine interceptions in 15 games.