Matt Moore intends to compete, regardless of whether competition is open

With the Dolphins not paying Jay Cutler $10 million to stand on the sidelines, that’s likely where Matt Moore will be. And he knows it.

To his credit, Moore knows that his role will be: (1) to be ready to play; and (2) to help Cutler be ready to play. The best way to do both will be to treat the situation like a competition, even if there isn’t really a competition.

“I think I’ve been in this league long enough to know that you compete every day,” Moore said regarding whether he sees the competition as open. “Whether there’s a depth chart or not, you’re competing every day with yourself, with your teammates, and that makes you better.”

He also was asked whether he’s asked himself, “Why not me?”

“I don’t have time for that,” Moore said. “I’m grinding. I’m working on things. I’m improving from last year and looking forward to the future. . . . This is a team sport and you guys know this, I’ve been with this organization for a long time and have been a team guy and I’m, like I said, [focused on] training camp. My focus is getting better and working with the guys that are here.”

He’s also focused on competing, even if there’s not really a competition.

“Like I said it before, you compete every day,” Moore said. “And other guys — everybody makes you better around you. You compete every day and you try to be at your best when the season starts.”

That’s precisely what the coach wants.

“Our guys know that we have one goal in mind and that’s to win, and we felt like this gave us a good opportunity to have two really good quarterbacks on our team,” coach Adam Gase separately explained. “We felt like we had two good quarterbacks when Ryan [Tannehill] was healthy. That’s really what we wanted to make sure [of]. We wanted to make sure if something happened, we weren’t going to have a fall off. I think our guys understand that. I feel like we have a lot of guys that have worked extremely hard and when Ryan went down, that was a blow to all of us. I want to make sure that we put ourselves in the best position possible at the quarterback position to where our guys feel like they have a chance to win.”

So they had two good quarterbacks before, and they have two now. In a league where plenty of teams don’t even have one that is worth a damn, the Dolphins are ahead of the game.