Monday morning one-liners

AP

Bills LB Lorenzo Alexander weighs less, but has the same expectations for this season.

Questions abound about Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill‘s future.

QB Tom Brady and WR Brandin Cooks are building chemistry at Patriots camp.

Jets T Kelvin Beachum thinks he’ll be better another year removed from a torn ACL.

The Ravens need their young cornerbacks to develop quickly.

Trey Hopkins gives the Bengals versatility on the offensive line.

Is anyone winning the Browns’ quarterback competition?

Injuries could change the Steelers’ plans in the secondary.

Where can the Texans defense improve over last season?

Jabaal Sheard and Tarell Basham credit Robert Mathis with helping their pass rushing skills at Colts practices.

The Jaguars will be practicing with the Patriots this week.

Titans fans proved training camp fights don’t always happen on the field.

Broncos CB Aqib Talib is tied with Deion Sanders in interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Said Chiefs coach Andy Reid of WR Seantavius Jones, “He’s a big guy that can run and he attacks the ball, which I appreciate.”

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio wants his defense to develop consistency.

QB Philip Rivers said the Chargers have a lot of work to do after a scrimmage this weekend.

What can TE Rico Gathers mean to the Cowboys offense?

DT Jay Bromley hopes to have a big year for the Giants.

The Eagles will give Corey Graham some “guest appearances” at cornerback.

Three takeaways from the latest Redskins training camp practice.

Checking in on the development of young Bears players.

Darius Slay is trying to keep Lions rookie CB Teez Tabor from getting down on himself.

Taking stock of the Packers heading into their preseason opener.

Vikings WR Adam Thielen will miss having training camp at his alma mater.

A call for the Falcons to part ways with CB Jalen Collins.

The Panthers are looking forward to hitting players who aren’t their teammates.

G Larry Warford and LB A.J. Klein were back on the field for the Saints on Sunday.

It looks like the Buccaneers will be facing Jay Cutler in Week One.

WR Krishawn Hogan has gone from working as a janitor to trying to make the Cardinals.

The Rams may make some tweaks to their offensive line.

49ers CB Will Redmond wants to be known as more than a guy who tore his ACL.

QB Russell Wilson had a good day at Seahawks practice on Sunday.