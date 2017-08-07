Myles Garrett in starting lineup on first Browns depth chart

AP

The Browns had three first-round picks in this year’s draft, but only the first one taken off the board is listed as a member of the first team on their initial depth chart of the summer.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, the first overall pick of the draft, is listed as a starter at defensive end along with Emmanuel Ogbah. Garrett worked with reserve units during the spring, but made his move to the first team in practice at the start of camp.

Jabrill Peppers, who was the 25th overall pick, is listed as the backup to Derrick Kindred at one of the two safety spots. Peppers’ role with the Browns is expected to take advantage of the versatility he showed playing linebacker and defensive back at Michigan, so his listing may not reflect exactly how he’ll fit into the Browns’ defensive makeup.

Peppers is also listed as the No. 1 kickoff and punt returner, which gives some idea about how he fits on their special teams.

Tight end David Njoku was the final Browns first-round pick and he’s currently lowest on the depth chart. He’s currently slotted in as No. 3 at the position behind Randall Telfer and Seth DeValve.