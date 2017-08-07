Patrick Mahomes debuts at No. 3 on the Chiefs’ depth chart

The Kansas City Chiefs have removed the sheet from their initial, unofficial depth chart. And the man for whom they gave up a pair of first-round picks and a third-round pick is listed as a third-stringer.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes sits behind Alex Smith and Tyler Bray. It’s not a shock given the significant adjustment Mahomes is making from college spread to West Coast offense. The real question is whether Mahomes will pick off Bray by Week One, or whether coach Andy Reid will be more comfortable having Bray as the game-day fallback to Smith.

Elsewhere on the depth chart, Tyreek Hill and Chris Conley are the starting receivers, with Albert Wilson and De'Anthony Thomas listed as the second stringers.

At running back, veteran C.J. Spiller lands in the clump of “other” options behind the first three players — Spencer Ware, Charcandrick West, and Kareem Hunt.