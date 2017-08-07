Quincy Enunwa likely out 6-9 months due to bulging disk in neck

Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles confirmed Monday’s reports that wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the entire 2017 season after injuring his neck on Saturday night and the recovery process from the injury looks like it will stretch well into next season.

Bowles said that the injury has been diagnosed as a bulging disk and that Enunwa is headed for a second mediacl opinion to determine whether he’ll need to have surgery or not. Bowles indicated that surgery was the likely outcome and that Enunwa will need 6-9 months to recover after an operation.

The only good news that Bowles had to add is that the injury is not believed to be career-threatening, although it will have some long-term ramifications for Enunwa. He’s in the final year of his contract with the Jets and was set to play a prominent role in the offense as he headed into free agency. Now he’ll need to show teams he’s healthy come next spring and whatever job he does land isn’t likely to set him up for the same kind of showcase.

Robby Anderson, Charone Peake, ArDarius Stewart, Chad Hansen and Lucky Whitehead remain available at receiver for the Jets.