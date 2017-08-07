Bills sign Anquan Boldin

Getty Images

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said that things were at a “stall” when asked about the possibility of the team signing veteran wide receiver Anquan Boldin after a recent visit, but it seems things got moving again in the last couple of days.

The Bill announced the deal on Monday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that it is a one-year deal with a $2.75 million salary and $1.25 million in incentives.

The news comes a day after the Bills got a scare when wide receiver Sammy Watkins tweaked his ankle at practice. Watkins returned to the field and practiced again on Monday, but seeing the oft-injured Watkins dealing with any kind of ache or pain may have intensified efforts to get something done with Boldin.

Boldin’s 67 catches for 584 yards for the Lions in 2016 illustrate that he’s not likely to be stretching the field in Buffalo this season, but he scored eight touchdowns and has long provided his quarterbacks with a reliable set of hands when they’re in need of a completion. The Bills will be hoping that remains the case in Boldin’s 15th NFL season.