Jarvis Landry under investigation for battery

Last week was a bad week for the Dolphins. This week is starting off badly, too.

Andy Slater of WINZ reports that receiver Jarvis Landry is under investigation for battery. Citing multiple unnamed sources, Slater reports that the incident occurred earlier this year at Landry’s apartment in Ft. Lauderdale, and that it involves his girlfriend.

The Broward County State Attorney’s Office is expected to eventually make a decision on possible charges. Per Slater, Landry’s girlfriend is not cooperating.

For Landry, a separate problem has now arisen. Even if he’s not charged, the NFL will investigate the situation, and it will potentially discipline him under the personal conduct policy. If the situation isn’t resolved this season, it surely will impact his market in free agency next March.

Moments ago, coach Adam Gase told reporters that the team is aware of the situation, and that it has taken all proper steps (including, presumably, notifying the league office). Gase otherwise had no comment.