Roger Goodell says no decision has been made on Ezekiel Elliott

Posted by Charean Williams on August 7, 2017, 4:14 PM EDT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday he has made no decision about whether to suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Goodell was responding to a question at a Giants fan forum about Hall of Famer Cris Carter’s contention that the league is about to announce a suspension for Elliott.

“I don’t think Cris has anything to do with the decision,” Goodell said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “We haven’t made any decisions yet.”

Carter said on FS1’s Undisputed that “in the next 48 hours I would be shocked if Zeke was not suspended.” Carter added that, “based on the information that’s going to come out, it’s going to be fairly easy to determine that something happened to this woman in her four days of being with Zeke.”

Carter suggested Elliott’s punishment will be similar to the four-game suspension Tom Brady received for Deflategate.

The NFL has never closed its investigation into domestic abuse allegations made against Elliott by an ex-girlfriend more than a year ago. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has maintained all along that evidence shows Elliott was innocent of an incident that led to no arrest or charges against Elliott.

6 responses to “Roger Goodell says no decision has been made on Ezekiel Elliott

  3. They better have some ray rice greg hardy type physical evidence…or at least a text message from Elliot saying “sorry I hit you in the face” or something. Otherwise Jerry is going to make sure this is the last “decision” Goodell makes.

  4. If you listen to Carter than you get what you deserve. The man stood in front of impressionable rookies at an NFL sponsored symposium and implored them to find a “fall guy”–a designated individual to accept all culpability, anytime they may fund themselves in trouble with the law. How does anyone still listen to this clown?

  5. Jerry has already signaled the league office. If they suspend him based on whims and assumptions (as they have done to others in the past) you can bet you will all find out just how powerful he is as an owner. Yes, even those of you who think you are smarter than he is, or have not accomplished in 30 years what Jones does in a month.

