Roger Goodell says no decision has been made on Ezekiel Elliott

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday he has made no decision about whether to suspended Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Goodell was responding to a question at a Giants fan forum about Hall of Famer Cris Carter’s contention that the league is about to announce a suspension for Elliott.

“I don’t think Cris has anything to do with the decision,” Goodell said, via Bob Glauber of Newsday. “We haven’t made any decisions yet.”

Carter said on FS1’s Undisputed that “in the next 48 hours I would be shocked if Zeke was not suspended.” Carter added that, “based on the information that’s going to come out, it’s going to be fairly easy to determine that something happened to this woman in her four days of being with Zeke.”

Carter suggested Elliott’s punishment will be similar to the four-game suspension Tom Brady received for Deflategate.

The NFL has never closed its investigation into domestic abuse allegations made against Elliott by an ex-girlfriend more than a year ago. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has maintained all along that evidence shows Elliott was innocent of an incident that led to no arrest or charges against Elliott.