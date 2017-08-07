Shane Vereen a full participant again at practice

Getty Images

Shane Vereen returned to the practice field and couldn’t be happier.

“I hate it when I have to sit out,” Vereen said, via Michael Eisen of the team website. “I have been through a lot of training camps and sometimes I wake up and want nothing to do with it. But I am a much happier person when I am practicing and involved with the team and getting better and working on my craft than I am without. I like being with the team and getting days off when coach gives us days off.”

Lower leg soreness limited Vereen’s practice time the past week, but he was a full participant Monday.

Vereen wants all the practice time he can get after missing most of last season with a a torn triceps. His five games played in 2016 were his fewest since he played five as a rookie with the Patriots in 2011.

“I definitely want to get back in the rhythm of things — the speed of the game, kind of just getting my feet wet with that,” Vereen said. “I’ve been doing this for a while, and the start of preseason is just about getting ready to go.”

Vereen played a big role as the third-down back in the Giants’ offense in 2015, his first with the team, making 59 catches and scoring four touchdowns.