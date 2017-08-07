Teammate: Russell Wilson not as “chubby” as he used to be

AP

The Seahawks can see a difference in Russell Wilson this offseason.

Specifically, they see a little less of him.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin said Wilson’s clearly in a little better shape this year, which has made for a sharper training camp.

“Coming in and being lighter than he’s been in the past — we always made fun of him, sometimes, how he looked a little chubby,” Baldwin said. “Comes with old age.”

After going through so many injuries last season, it’s reasonable that he’s healthier. But as seems to be the fashion these days, a new conditioning regimen and a personal trainer has been added to the mix, and the results have been evident to those around him.

“He’s a professional. I can’t talk highly enough about the way that he prepares himself and the things that he does to get himself ready day in and day out, season in and season out,” Baldwin said. “He’s just a consummate pro. It’s no different this year.

“He’s done a great job coming into this camp, I think, more prepared I think than he has been in the past.”

While Wilson may be a bit sleeker, at least he gets to avoid the monthly fat-shaming of running back Eddie Lacy, whose weight has been more of an issue in the past.