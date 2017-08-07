Terrelle Pryor, Bashaud Breeland have shoving match during walkthrough

AP

Training-camp fights usually happen when players are popping pads. For Washington on Monday, a couple of players ended up pushing and shoving during a walkthrough.

Via John Keim of ESPN.com, cornerback Bashaud Breeland jammed receiver Terrelle Pryor aggressively at the line of scrimmage. Pryor didn’t like it.

Shoving ensued before coach Jay Gruden booted Breeland for Tevin Homer. Gruden addressed the situation after practice.

“It doesn’t happen very often in a walkthrough, to be honest with you, but it does happen from time to time,” Gruden told reporters.

“It’s been resolved hopefully,” Gruden added. “They just had a little argument. It happens. So we just cooled it down and stopped the drill for them and let somebody else take the reps. . . . I think we’re all emotional right now. This late in camp, I think people get a little bit emotional from time to time. It’s no different. We’ve had some pushing and shoving with the linemen, defensive linemen, tight ends and outside ‘backers, so it happens.”

It’s unknown what triggered Monday’s squabble. It could be that Breeland and his fellow defensive backs are getting tired of a converted quarterback making them look like maybe they should be playing other positions.