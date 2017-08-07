The Linval Joseph contract details

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Linval Joseph has become the latest Vikings defensive veteran to get a new contract. PFT has gotten its eyes on the full details.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, here are the terms:

1. Signing bonus of $6 million, half of which will be paid within 10 days of signing and the other half of which will be paid on March 15, 2018.

2. Fully-guaranteed 2017 roster bonus of $4 million, due within 10 days of signing.

3. A fully-guaranteed base salary of $1.15 million for 2017.

4. A $5 million roster bonus for 2018, guaranteed for injury only at signing. It becomes fully guaranteed on March 15, 2018, with half paid on March 17, 2018 and the other half paid on September 1, 2018.

5. A $1.15 million base salary for 2018, guaranteed for injury only at signing and fully guaranteed as of the third day of the 2018 league year.

6. A 2019 base salary of $8.9 million, which is guaranteed for injury only at signing and fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2019 league year.

7. A 2020 base salary of $11.15 million, $5.3 million of which is guaranteed for injury only at signing and fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2020 league year.

8. A non-guaranteed base salary of $10.65 million for 2021.

9. A non-guaranteed base salary of $11.9 million for 2022.

10. 46-man roster bonuses totaling $500,000 per year for 2019 through 2022.

11. $100,000 workout bonuses for 2018 through 2022.

The end result is $11.15 million fully guaranteed of signing, and $31.5 million guaranteed for injury at signing. He’ll make $11.15 million in 2019, $17.4 million through the first two years, $26.9 million through 2019, $38.65 million through 2020, $49.9 million through 2021, and $62.4 million through 2022.

Under a new-money analysis, the $12.5 million annual average makes Joseph the eighth highest-paid defensive tackle.