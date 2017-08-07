Trevor Siemian starts this week, Paxton Lynch starts second week

AP

The Broncos released a depth chart on Monday that listed Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch as their starting quarterback.

For Thursday night’s game against the Bears, it will be Siemian. Coach Vance Joseph made the announcement on Monday and it leaves the pecking order the same as it was when the 2016 season came to an end.

Joseph added that Lynch will get the start against the 49ers in the second week of the preseason.

The two quarterbacks have rotated with the first team throughout training camp and Joseph has not set any deadline to make a decision for the regular season, but a recent report indicated that Siemian is ahead of Lynch in the competition. In a dispatch from Broncos camp, Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reported that Lynch’s “good days has been — at best — on par with Siemian’s good days” while his bad days have been “exponentially worse” than Siemian’s poor outings.

That report also pegs Siemian as steady but unspectacular, so there would seem to be room for Lynch to change things with strong outings in the preseason. Siemian gets the first crack at making his case, however.