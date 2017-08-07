Vikings activate Latavius Murray from PUP list

AP

It’s been five months since the Vikings signed running back Latavius Murray and he’s finally ready to join his new team on the practice field.

Murray had ankle surgery shortly after signing with Minnesota and spent the entire offseason program rehabbing from his injury before being placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp. On Monday, the Vikings announced that Murray has been activated from the PUP list.

The move makes him eligible to start practicing with the team, something Murray said he didn’t think was necessary to get ready for the regular season. Coach Mike Zimmer disagreed with that assessment and the glowing reports about rookie Dalvin Cook suggest Murray’s going to have to hit the ground running in order to stake his claim to a regular spot in the offense.

That effort starts with practices on Monday and Tuesday before the Vikings head to Buffalo to start their preseason schedule on Thursday night.