Vince Wilfork announces his retirement

Vince Wilfork has made it official: He’s walking away from the NFL.

Wilfork, the former Patriots and Texans defensive tackle, announced today that he is retiring. That announcement has been expected all offseason.

Always an intelligent player, Wilfork found a smart way to make some money from his announcement: He had it sponsored by Kingsford charcoal, releasing a video announcing that he’ll have a “farewell tailgate” at the Patriots’ opener on September 7.

“No more cleats. I’m moving on to smoked meats,” Wifork says in the video.

Wilfork will undoubtedly enjoy plenty of barbecue in retirement.