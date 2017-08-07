Zeke’s dad is “ready for the show down”

Getty Images

With the league office apparently leaking to Cris Carter inflammatory details about the looming suspension of Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, the father of Ezekiel Elliott has chimed in.

Apparently.

In a tweet posted to his unverified Twitter account, Stacy Elliott seems to confirm that something is coming — and that whatever it is will be followed by some sort of a fight. Here’s the tweet.

All your lies and plots will fail! I don't speak out of emotions! I speak out of actual facts! So ready for the show down! — Ambassador Elliott (@stacy_elliott) August 7, 2017

It’s unclear whether Stacy Elliott is referring to a “show down” with the league or with Elliott’s accuser or both. Regardless, there’s a prevailing thought that something is coming soon regarding Ezekiel Elliott. If he’s suspended, he’ll have appeal rights — and he could try to block the implementation of a suspension through the courts.

Elliott likely will have a vocal ally in owner Jerry Jones, who has made it clear that he won’t be happy if/when Elliott is suspended. However it goes, chances are it will be going down very soon.