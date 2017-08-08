2017 will be Len Dawson’s last year with Chiefs Radio Network

Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Len Dawson have had a relationship that spans 55 years. The team announced on Tuesday that 2017 will be Dawson’s 33rd and final season with the Chiefs Radio Network.

“Next to my father, few people have had a more lasting impact on the Kansas City Chiefs than Len Dawson,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt said. “Over the course of his legendary career — first as a player and later as a broadcaster – Len has been a part of every major moment in franchise history. We sincerely appreciate his many contributions to Chiefs Kingdom since he arrived as a player in 1962, and we look forward to having Len as part of the Chiefs Radio Network for the 2017 season.”

Dawson initially played for the Dallas Texans, which became the Chiefs. The franchise won three AFL titles and Super Bowl IV. He is a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame (1979) and the Pro Football Hall of Fame (1987).

“Looking back on my career, I’ve been blessed for what I had the opportunity to do,” Dawson said. “I could not have accomplished so much without my teammates and colleagues, and I’m grateful for each of them.”

During his playing career, Dawson gave the word one of the all-time great photos, in which he’s taking a drag from a cigarette and drinking a Fresca in full gear.