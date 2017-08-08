49ers LB Donavin Newsom has concussion, no cervical spine fractures

49ers rookie linebacker Donavin Newsom was taken to the hospital after a collision with a teammate during Tuesday’s practice and the team updated his condition later in the day.

Newsom had feeling in his arms and legs while being taken for further medical evaluation and the 49ers said in a statement that doctors at Stanford Medical Center discovered no cervical spine fractures when they examined Newsom upon his arrival.

“San Francisco 49ers linebacker Donavin Newsom was transported to Stanford Medical Center following an injury sustained during practice earlier today. After evaluation, doctors determined Newsom has no cervical spine fractures, but did suffer a concussion. Newsom remains at Stanford Medical Center under observation.”

A concussion is a serious injury, but it feels like good news given how scary the scene was at the time of the injury and how bad other potential outcomes could have been.