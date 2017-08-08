Aaron Rodgers praises not one but two Packers’ fullbacks

Getty Images

Who says fullback is a dying position? Aaron Rodgers loves the Packers, praising not one of them but two.

Rodgers expects Aaron Ripkowski to factor into the offense even as a runner this season. Ripkowski played 288 offensive snaps last season or 26.5 percent of the team’s plays but mostly as a blocker. He had only 34 carries for 150 yards and two touchdowns.

“I think there’s opportunities behind Ty [Montgomery] for those guys to jump up and take that over,” Rodgers said, via Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I still think 22 [Ripkowski] is going to be in the mix when it comes to running the football. He showed a lot last year late in the season, running the football really well, and did some great things for us in the playoffs. He’s very reliable back there.”

Rodgers also praised backup fullback Joe Kerridge, who played 20 offensive snaps last season.

“I think Joe has had a fantastic camp,” Rodgers said. “So we have the luxury we haven’t had since John [Kuhn] left, with two really solid fullbacks. I think they’re both having great camps.”

The Packers fit both fullbacks on their roster late last season. With the way Ripkowski and Kerridge are both playing, they might make room for both again.