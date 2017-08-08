Adam Gase: Jay Cutler looks the same

AP

The Dolphins held their first practice with quarterback Jay Cutler on Tuesday and head coach Adam Gase said there wasn’t much sign that Cutler was just getting started with the team.

Gase said at his Tuesday press conference that Cutler looks the same as he did the last time he saw him on the field and that things went “nice and smooth” when Cutler stepped in with the first team because the quarterback “remembered basically everything” about the offense after working with Gase in the past.

Cutler joked on Monday that he doesn’t need to be in good shape because he plays quarterback, but Gase showed no concern about the quarterback’s condition. He said Cutler’s arm was strong and that the quarterback “felt good” during and after his return to the field.

“He’s not going to sugarcoat anything with me,” Gase said.

Matt Moore took some of the reps with the first team during Tuesday’s practice and will run the offense at the start of Thursday’s game, but it certainly doesn’t sound like it will be long before Cutler’s the only quarterback working with the starters in Miami.