Armonty Bryant, Brandon Thomas activated from PUP list for Lions

Getty Images

Defensive end Armonty Bryant and guard Brandon Thomas returned to practice for the Detroit Lions on Monday after being activated from the physically unable to perform list.

Bryant had three sacks in five games with Detroit last year before a knee injury in December ended his season. Bryant spent three-plus years with the Cleveland Browns before the Lions claimed him off waivers last October following another suspension for violating the substance-abuse policy.

While Bryant will miss the first four weeks of the regular season due to a substance-abuse violation, Bryant currently returns some depth to a position group that is still missing Ezekiel Ansah and Cornelius Washington. Ansah remains on the PUP list while Washington is missing time due to an ankle injury

Thomas spent last year on the Lions’ practice squad after spending two years with the San Francisco 49ers.