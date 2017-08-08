Bills plan for Sammy Watkins to play a quarter on Thursday

Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins rolled his ankle a little bit during Sunday’s practice, but that didn’t keep him from returning to the field and it won’t stop the Bills from putting him in the lineup for Thursday’s preseason opener.

Coach Sean McDermott said Tuesday, via the Buffalo News, that the Bills starters “will go about a quarter, give or take” when they face the Vikings at home. McDermott confirmed that Watkins is part of that group.

The ankle issue on Sunday was a minor one, but Watkins has dealt with enough injuries over his first three seasons that it was worth wondering if the tweak, which followed offseason foot surgery, would be enough to delay his first game action of the year.

McDermott said it is uncertain if left tackle Cordy Glenn or defensive end Shaq Lawson will join Watkins in the lineup. Glenn missed time with foot soreness before returning to action on Monday while Lawson is dealing with a groin injury.