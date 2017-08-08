Brandon Beane: Anquan Boldin helps us build a culture in Buffalo

AP

When the Bills signed receiver Anquan Boldin this week, they were thinking about more than just how he could help their passing game on Sundays.

Bills G.M. Brandon Beane said on PFT Live that he and coach Sean McDermott agreed that Boldin is the kind of player the Bills want in their locker room, their meeting room and their community, noting that in addition to catching 1,076 passes in his career, Boldin has won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

“Sean and I are trying to build a culture here,” Beane said. “Anquan, as a man on the field and off the field, who he is — ninth all time with over 1,000 catches, this guy is a Hall of Famer in my mind, no doubt — but second to none, this guy was Man of the Year. Teaching guys how to live and run your life, not only in the locker room, on the field, but in the community. He’ll be a great asset to us in Buffalo.”

The 36-year-old Boldin is the oldest wide receiver in the NFL. His work with the 24-year-old Sammy Watkins and the 22-year-old rookie Zay Jones should pay dividends.